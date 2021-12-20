Onuachu Ruled Out Of AFCON 2021

Onuachu picked up a hamstring injury in Genk's 1-1 home draw against Royal ... Complete Sports - Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in another major blow to Nigeria's chances of making a huge impact at the competition.Onuachu picked up a hamstring injury in Genk's 1-1 home draw against Royal ...



News Credibility Score: 99%