Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sports Ministry, Delta State to sign MoU on National Sports Festival
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will today sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delta State Government

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

21st National Sports Festival Billed For November 2022 Complete Sports:
21st National Sports Festival Billed For November 2022
21st National Sports Festival Holds November 2022 Leadership:
21st National Sports Festival Holds November 2022
Asaba 2022: National Sports Festival to hold in November Vanguard News:
Asaba 2022: National Sports Festival to hold in November
National Council On Sports approves November 2022 for Sports Festival – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
National Council On Sports approves November 2022 for Sports Festival – The Sun Nigeria
FG Pins November 2022 For National Sports Festival in Delta State Biz Watch Nigeria:
FG Pins November 2022 For National Sports Festival in Delta State
FG schedules 21st National Sports Festival to hold in November, 2022 Ripples Nigeria:
FG schedules 21st National Sports Festival to hold in November, 2022
Delta State gets date, city to host 2022 National Sports Festival The Eagle Online:
Delta State gets date, city to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Asaba hosts National Sports Festival 2022 The News Guru:
Asaba hosts National Sports Festival 2022


   More Picks
1 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians ask 'if Aisha Buhari is pregnant' in reaction to new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 “It is uncultured to wish Buhari evil” – former presidential candidate - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
8 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
10 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info