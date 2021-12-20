Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death Toll Rises To 200 After Typhoon Slams Philippines
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 208 in Philippines Vanguard News:
Death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 208 in Philippines
Death toll passes 200 after Philippines typhoon The Guardian:
Death toll passes 200 after Philippines typhoon
Death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 208 in Philippines – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 208 in Philippines – The Sun Nigeria
Death toll passes 200 after Philippines typhoon News Breakers:
Death toll passes 200 after Philippines typhoon
Typhoon In Philippines: Death Toll Surpasses 200 Talk Glitz:
Typhoon In Philippines: Death Toll Surpasses 200


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian Supreme Court Faults Conviction, Sentencing Of Senior Lawyer, Nwobike - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
3 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
5 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info