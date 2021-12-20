Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Your Book Meant To Sell Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Bode George Tells Akande
News photo Naija News  - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has berated a former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, over the content of his recently released autobiography, ‘My Participations.’ In an interview on Arise News on Monday, George ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Bisi Akande’s book was written to promote Tinubu’s presidential ambition -Bode George Nigerian Eye:
Bisi Akande’s book was written to promote Tinubu’s presidential ambition -Bode George
Your Book Meant To Sell Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Bode George Tells Akande News Breakers:
Your Book Meant To Sell Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Bode George Tells Akande
Bisi Akande Within Nigeria:
Bisi Akande's book was written to promote Tinubu's presidential ambition, says Bode George
Bisi Akande’s Book Was Written to Promote Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition - Bode George Tori News:
Bisi Akande’s Book Was Written to Promote Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition - Bode George


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 52 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info