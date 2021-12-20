Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NPFL: Drama as Enugu Rangers goalkeeper refuses to leave pitch after red card
News photo Daily Post  - The first match of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 20212022 season played at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Sunday between Katsina United and Enugu Rangers International was nearly marred with drama in the second half ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Drama as Enugu Rangers goalkeeper refuses to leave pitch after red card My Celebrity & I:
Drama as Enugu Rangers goalkeeper refuses to leave pitch after red card
NPFL: Drama as Rangers’ goalkeeper refuses to leave field after receiving red card Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
NPFL: Drama as Rangers’ goalkeeper refuses to leave field after receiving red card
NPFL: Drama As Enugu Rangers Goalkeeper Refuses To Leave Pitch After Red Card Benco News:
NPFL: Drama As Enugu Rangers Goalkeeper Refuses To Leave Pitch After Red Card
NPFL: Drama as Rangers Kemi Filani Blog:
NPFL: Drama as Rangers' goalkeeper refuses to leave field after receiving red card


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian Supreme Court Faults Conviction, Sentencing Of Senior Lawyer, Nwobike - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
3 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
5 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info