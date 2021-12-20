Post News
News at a Glance
Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
- Nigerian rapper, Dremo and his friends survived a robbery attack in Lagos traffic.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Traffic robbers attack Dremo in Lagos
Not Just OK:
Dremo and Friend Attacked By Robbers In Lagos Traffic
The Dabigal Blog:
Traffic robbers attack Dremo in Lagos
Lailas News:
Dremo attacked by armed robbers in Lagos
Nigerian Eye:
Traffic robbers attack Dremo in Lagos
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos: Rapper Dremo and friends attacked in Lagos traffic | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Dremo Attacked In Armed Robbery (Video)
Naija News:
Dremo Attacked In Armed Robbery (Video)
Tori News:
Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos)
More Picks
1
How I survived ghastly motor accident – Patoranking -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn -
Independent,
20 hours ago
4
Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
5
ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna -
Independent,
19 hours ago
8
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
