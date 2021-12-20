Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pope Francis Appoints Fortunatus Nwachukwu As Permanent Observer Of Vatican At The UN
News photo Channels Television  - Pope Francis has appointed Nigerian prelate and the Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, as the new Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and Specialized Institutions in Geneva. Archbishop ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pope Francis appoints Nigerian Archbishop as Vatican?s Permanent Observer at the UN Linda Ikeji Blog:
Pope Francis appoints Nigerian Archbishop as Vatican?s Permanent Observer at the UN
Vatican names Nigerian archbishop permanent observer at UN The Nation:
Vatican names Nigerian archbishop permanent observer at UN
Pope Francis Appoints Nigerian Archbishop As Vatican’s Permanent Observer At The UN The Street Journal:
Pope Francis Appoints Nigerian Archbishop As Vatican’s Permanent Observer At The UN
Pope Francis appoints Nigerian Archbishop as Vatican’s Permanent Observer at the UN Gist Punch:
Pope Francis appoints Nigerian Archbishop as Vatican’s Permanent Observer at the UN
Pope Francis Appoints Nigerian Archbishop As Vatican’s Permanent Observer at the UN Online Nigeria:
Pope Francis Appoints Nigerian Archbishop As Vatican’s Permanent Observer at the UN


   More Picks
1 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
4 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerians ask 'if Aisha Buhari is pregnant' in reaction to new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Comedienne Maraji expecting first child; debuts baby bump (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info