Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yuletide: Police deploy personnel to ensure hitch-free festivities in Bauchi
News photo Daily Post  - The Bauchi State Police Command on Monday assured the people of the state of its readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting their

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC deploys 1,750 personnel in Ondo The Guardian:
NSCDC deploys 1,750 personnel in Ondo
Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 670 personnel to beef up security in Yobe – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 670 personnel to beef up security in Yobe – The Sun Nigeria
Yuletide: Kebbi NSCDC Deploys 500 Personnel Independent:
Yuletide: Kebbi NSCDC Deploys 500 Personnel
NSCDC deploys 1,750 personnel in Ondo ahead of Christmas Peoples Gazette:
NSCDC deploys 1,750 personnel in Ondo ahead of Christmas
Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 670 personnel to beef up security in Yobe Prompt News:
Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 670 personnel to beef up security in Yobe


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
3 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
5 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
9 APC National Convention: Buni Committee Meets Today - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info