Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen strike again, kill two policemen, set vehicle ablaze in Anambra
Vanguard News  - UNKNOWN gunmen have allegedly attacked a police checkpoint at the Obosi Interchange  along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Anambra State, killing two policemen and burning one patrol vehicle.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill two policemen, burn vehicle in Anambra The Punch:
Gunmen kill two policemen, burn vehicle in Anambra
Gunmen kill two policemen in Anambra Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunmen kill two policemen in Anambra
Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Burn Vehicle In Anambra The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Burn Vehicle In Anambra
Gunmen kill two policemen, burn vehicle in Anambra Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill two policemen, burn vehicle in Anambra
Nigeria: Gunmen attack Police checkpoint along Onitsha-Owerri highway, kill two policemen, set patrol vehicle ablaze Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Gunmen attack Police checkpoint along Onitsha-Owerri highway, kill two policemen, set patrol vehicle ablaze


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian Supreme Court Faults Conviction, Sentencing Of Senior Lawyer, Nwobike - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
3 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
5 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info