Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man, friend jailed 6 years each for stabbing ex-wife
Vanguard News  - A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Monday, sentenced a man, Emmanuel Samson to six years imprisonment

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court jails man, friend six years for stabbing ex-wife Premium Times:
Court jails man, friend six years for stabbing ex-wife
Ekiti man, friend jailed 6 years each for stabbing ex-wife Peoples Gazette:
Ekiti man, friend jailed 6 years each for stabbing ex-wife
Man, friend jailed six years each for stabbing ex-wife The Eagle Online:
Man, friend jailed six years each for stabbing ex-wife
Ekiti man Samson jailed six years for stabbing ex-wife - P.M. News PM News:
Ekiti man Samson jailed six years for stabbing ex-wife - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 52 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info