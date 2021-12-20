Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS: Ogun governor dragged to court for not releasing report of judicial panel
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been dragged to court for refusing to make public the report submitted to him by the Ogun Judicial Panel of

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawyer sues Gov Abiodun over Ogun #EndSARS Report Premium Times:
Lawyer sues Gov Abiodun over Ogun #EndSARS Report
Ogun Governor Dragged To Court For Not Releasing Report Of Judicial Panel Independent:
Ogun Governor Dragged To Court For Not Releasing Report Of Judicial Panel
EndSARS: Lawyer Drags Ogun Governor To Court Over Judicial Panel Report Global Village Extra:
EndSARS: Lawyer Drags Ogun Governor To Court Over Judicial Panel Report
“Gov. Abiodun trying to making a secret out of #EndSARS panel report” – Lawyer Politics Nigeria:
“Gov. Abiodun trying to making a secret out of #EndSARS panel report” – Lawyer


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 52 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info