Footballer, John Ogu's ex-wife, Veronica Akaolisa holds her introduction ceremony (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian footballer, John Ogu's ex-wife, Chiugo Veronica Akaolisa, has shared photos from her marriage introduction ceremony. Veronica got engaged to her man, Ediri Egere, in London on August 14 in the presence of her family and loved ones.



News Credibility Score: 99%