Nigerian MAX raises $31m to expand electric vehicle solutions across Africa
News photo Champion Newspapers  - Nigerian mobility tech startup Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX) has secured $31 million in Series B funding to enter more markets across Africa with the aim of formalizing the continent’s transportation sector.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

