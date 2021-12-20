Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man allegedly strangles girlfriend to death for receiving a phone call from her ex-boyfriend in Kaduna
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man, Benjamin Emily Charles is currently demanding justice for his cousin,  Ashulee Winnie Bahago, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend in Kaduna state.

 

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
How My Cousin Was Strangled To Death By Lover For Receiving Call From Ex-Boyfriend — Nigerian Man Demands Justice
Man Allegedly Strangles Girlfriend To Death For Receiving Phone Call From Ex-boyfriend in Kaduna News Breakers:
Man Allegedly Strangles Girlfriend To Death For Receiving Phone Call From Ex-boyfriend in Kaduna
Lady Strangled To Death For Receiving Call From Ex-Boyfriend Naija News:
Lady Strangled To Death For Receiving Call From Ex-Boyfriend
Man Allegedly Strangles Girlfriend to Death For Receiving Phone Call From Her Ex-boyfriend In Kaduna (Photo) Tori News:
Man Allegedly Strangles Girlfriend to Death For Receiving Phone Call From Her Ex-boyfriend In Kaduna (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
3 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 1 day ago
4 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info