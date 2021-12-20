WOW !!!: Professional Dancer Kaffy Almost Emotional After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video) Salone - What do you guys got to say about this Well popular Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau aka Kaffy has been left excited after meeting two of her favorite stars – Olamide and Wizkid. The star dancer couldn’t hold back emotions as she nearly cried.



News Credibility Score: 30%