Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WOW !!!: Professional Dancer Kaffy Almost Emotional After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video)
Salone  - What do you guys got to say about this Well popular Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau aka Kaffy has been left excited after meeting two of her favorite stars – Olamide and Wizkid. The star dancer couldn’t hold back emotions as she nearly cried.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Dancer Kaffy Almost In Tears After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video) Online Nigeria:
Dancer Kaffy Almost In Tears After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video)
Dancer Kaffy Almost In Tears After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video) GL Trends:
Dancer Kaffy Almost In Tears After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video)
Dancer Kaffy Gets Emotional After Meeting Wizkid and Olamide [VIDEO] Gist Lovers:
Dancer Kaffy Gets Emotional After Meeting Wizkid and Olamide [VIDEO]
Dancer Kaffy Almost In Tears After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video) Tori News:
Dancer Kaffy Almost In Tears After Meeting Wizkid And Olamide (Video)


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
3 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
5 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 APC National Convention: Buni Committee Meets Today - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
10 Keyamo discloses major cause of terrorism, banditry, corruption in Nigeria - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info