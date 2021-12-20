Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Comedienne Maraji expecting first child; debuts baby bump (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Maraji is pregnant with her first child.   The Instagram comedian took to her page to debut her baby bump by releasing a dance video with her tummy on display.

18 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

