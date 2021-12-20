Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the November 6 Anambra governorship election has vowed to appeal the court judgement which nullified his participation in

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC primaries: Andy Uba The Punch:
APC primaries: Andy Uba'll appeal court judgment —Campaign organisation
APC primaries: Andy Uba will appeal the Judgement - Campaign Organization Vanguard News:
APC primaries: Andy Uba will appeal the Judgement - Campaign Organization
Anambra: Andy Uba vows to appeal judgement as Court nullifies APC primary Daily Trust:
Anambra: Andy Uba vows to appeal judgement as Court nullifies APC primary
Andy Uba to appeal judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra guber poll Nigerian Tribune:
Andy Uba to appeal judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra guber poll
Resilient Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement against him PM News:
Resilient Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement against him
APC primaries: Andy Uba’ll appeal court judgment — Campaign organisation The Eagle Online:
APC primaries: Andy Uba’ll appeal court judgment — Campaign organisation
Andy Uba, APC will appeal the High Court Judgment – Campaign Organisation Nigeria Breaking News:
Andy Uba, APC will appeal the High Court Judgment – Campaign Organisation


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 52 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info