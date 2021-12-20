Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"My thing is still there" – Actor, Michael Ejoor tells Nigerians after crying 4 times in one day
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nollywood actor and singer, Michael Ejoor has countered the popular saying that "real men don't cry" with his personal experience.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Actor Michael Ejoor Sends Message To Nigerian Men Information Nigeria:
Actor Michael Ejoor Sends Message To Nigerian Men
Actor Michael Ejoor updates Nigerians after crying 4 times in a day Instablog 9ja:
Actor Michael Ejoor updates Nigerians after crying 4 times in a day
“My thing is still there” – Actor, Michael Ejoor tells Nigerians after crying 4 times in one day Naija Parrot:
“My thing is still there” – Actor, Michael Ejoor tells Nigerians after crying 4 times in one day
“My Gbola is Still Intact” – Actor, Michael Ejoor Tells Nigerians after Crying 4 Times in One Day Gist Lovers:
“My Gbola is Still Intact” – Actor, Michael Ejoor Tells Nigerians after Crying 4 Times in One Day


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
6 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 “It is uncultured to wish Buhari evil” – former presidential candidate - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
10 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info