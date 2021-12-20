Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘‘Please add 30BG to my name’’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing Reacts after Davido followed her on Instagram
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Actress Nkechi Blessing can’t hide her joy after singer Davido followed her on Instagram. The billionaire singer recently followed her on Instagram. Nkechi Blessing has ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Please Add 30BG To My Name” Says Nkechi Blessing As Davido Follow Her On Instagram Information Nigeria:
“Please Add 30BG To My Name” Says Nkechi Blessing As Davido Follow Her On Instagram
‘Please add 30BG to my name’ Actress Nkechi Blessing’s heart leaps for joy after Davido did the unexpected to her Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘Please add 30BG to my name’ Actress Nkechi Blessing’s heart leaps for joy after Davido did the unexpected to her
“Pls Add 30BG to my Name” – Nkechi Blessings Goes ‘Gaga’ After Davido Followed Her on IG Gist Lovers:
“Pls Add 30BG to my Name” – Nkechi Blessings Goes ‘Gaga’ After Davido Followed Her on IG
‘Please add 30BG to my name’ Actress Nkechi Blessing’s heart leaps for joy after Davido did the unexpected to her Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Please add 30BG to my name’ Actress Nkechi Blessing’s heart leaps for joy after Davido did the unexpected to her


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent, 21 hours ago
3 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
4 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 20 hours ago
7 Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info