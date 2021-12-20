Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

17-year-old Jemimah becomes Lagos’ one-day governor
Ms Jemimah Marcus, a 17-year-old student of Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu, Lagos East, on Monday, acted for a brief moment

6 hours ago
