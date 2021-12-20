Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


17-year-old Jemimah becomes Lagos’ one-day governor, as Sanwo-Olu swaps role
The Eagle Online  - The 17-year-old student of Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu, Lagos East, won the 2020 edition of the Spelling Bee Competition, thereby earning the honour to become the one-day Governor.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos TV360 Nigeria:
Lagos' one-day Governor: Gov. Sanwo Olu swaps role with 17 year-old Jemimah Marcus
Lagos: One-day governor tasks Sanwo-Olu on teachers The Sun:
Lagos: One-day governor tasks Sanwo-Olu on teachers' welfare
Sanwo-Olu swaps role with Jemimah One-day governor - P.M. News PM News:
Sanwo-Olu swaps role with Jemimah One-day governor - P.M. News
Lagos’ one-day Governor: Gov. Sanwo Olu swaps role with 17 year-old Jemimah Marcus TV360 Nigeria:
Lagos’ one-day Governor: Gov. Sanwo Olu swaps role with 17 year-old Jemimah Marcus


   More Picks
1 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians ask 'if Aisha Buhari is pregnant' in reaction to new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 “It is uncultured to wish Buhari evil” – former presidential candidate - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
8 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
10 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info