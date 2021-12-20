Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law

|
1
Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership,
13 hours ago
2
BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media,
22 hours ago
3
Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
Gunmen strike again, kill two policemen, set vehicle ablaze in Anambra - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
10
Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria,
23 hours ago