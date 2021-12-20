Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

20 farmers killed, 5,000 displaced as herders attack Nasarawa communities
The Punch  - No fewer than 20 Tiv farmers have reportedly been killed and 5,000 others displaced in Lafia, Obi, and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State following an invasion of 12 communities by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

