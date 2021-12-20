75-year-old passenger from US dies at Lagos airport

75-year-old passenger from US dies at Lagos airport



A 75-year-old man, (name withheld) who arrived Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a flight operated by Delta Air from the US this ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online75-year-old passenger from US dies at Lagos airportA 75-year-old man, (name withheld) who arrived Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a flight operated by Delta Air from the US this ...



News Credibility Score: 99%