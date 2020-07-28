Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – ICPC Clears Ex-CEO Of NIPC, Yewande Sadiku Of All Fraud Allegations
Salone  - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it was unable to establish allegations of corruption against Yewande Sadiku, former CEO and executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

