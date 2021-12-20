Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans
News photo Daily Post  - The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has lambasted the national assembly, saying that the current lawmakers lack the courage to veto President

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral Bill: CTA asks NASS to override Buhari Vanguard News:
Electoral Bill: CTA asks NASS to override Buhari's veto
Buhari won’t sign electoral bill, NASS won’t override veto –Kwankwaso The Punch:
Buhari won’t sign electoral bill, NASS won’t override veto –Kwankwaso
Electoral Act: Why NASS can The Sun:
Electoral Act: Why NASS can't veto Buhari's refusal to sign bill - Wike – The Sun Nigeria
Buhari Has No Excuse For Not Signing Electoral Act Amendment Bill – Wike Independent:
Buhari Has No Excuse For Not Signing Electoral Act Amendment Bill – Wike
Why NASS Can’t Override Buhari’s Refusal To Sign New Electoral Act - Wike The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why NASS Can’t Override Buhari’s Refusal To Sign New Electoral Act - Wike
Buhari won’t sign electoral bill, NASS won’t override veto –Kwankwaso News Breakers:
Buhari won’t sign electoral bill, NASS won’t override veto –Kwankwaso
Why NASS Can’t Override Buhari’s Refusal To Sign New Electoral Act -Wike Screen Gist:
Why NASS Can’t Override Buhari’s Refusal To Sign New Electoral Act -Wike
Buhari Has No Excuse For Not Signing Electoral Amendment Bill- Wike Global Village Extra:
Buhari Has No Excuse For Not Signing Electoral Amendment Bill- Wike
Buhari won’t sign electoral bill – Kwankwaso Kemi Filani Blog:
Buhari won’t sign electoral bill – Kwankwaso


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
5 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info