Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate
News photo Leadership  - Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate. The new ‘Senator’ took to his official Facebook page to announce the good news as he also shared the video of his ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

