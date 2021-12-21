Operators to earn $32.27m from new international termination rate

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
“It is uncultured to wish Buhari evil” – former presidential candidate - The News Guru,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Protest’ll cease Buhari govt for hours, Aisha’ll be bereaved – Primate Ayodele issues shocking prophecies - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
We’ve come a long way – Wizkid hugs Olamide on stage - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago