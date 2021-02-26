Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lover flees as Rivers female tenant dies, daughter missing
The Punch  - A woman identified simply as Uchechi has been found dead in her apartment on Woke Street, off Chirubim Road, Mile 3, Diobu, in the Port Harcourt area of Rivers State.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man flees with lover Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man flees with lover's daughter after her death in Rivers state
Man Flees With Lovers Child, After Her Death News Break:
Man Flees With Lovers Child, After Her Death
Rivers lady, Uchechi found dead, lover, 2-year-old daughter missing - P.M. News PM News:
Rivers lady, Uchechi found dead, lover, 2-year-old daughter missing - P.M. News
Lover flees as Rivers female tenant dies, daughter missing News Breakers:
Lover flees as Rivers female tenant dies, daughter missing
Rivers female tenant found dead, lover flees with her 2-year-old daughter Within Nigeria:
Rivers female tenant found dead, lover flees with her 2-year-old daughter
Lover Allegedly Flees With Lovers Daughter After Her Death In Rivers State Screen Gist:
Lover Allegedly Flees With Lovers Daughter After Her Death In Rivers State
Man Flee With Lover’s Daughter After Her Death In Rivers Naija News:
Man Flee With Lover’s Daughter After Her Death In Rivers
Man Flees After Lover Dies Inside Her Room In Rivers State Tori News:
Man Flees After Lover Dies Inside Her Room In Rivers State


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 16 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 12 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Zazu star, Portable calls out dancer, Poco Lee for hijacking his song and stealing the money Wizkid sprayed him (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
5 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info