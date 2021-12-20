Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie
PM News  - Founder, Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has lamented that a cow is more important than human being in Nigeria of today.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pastor Ibiyeomie: Buhari govt places more value on cows than human lives Daily Times:
Pastor Ibiyeomie: Buhari govt places more value on cows than human lives
Buhari’s Govt Values Cow More Than Humans – Pastor Ibiyeomie Information Nigeria:
Buhari’s Govt Values Cow More Than Humans – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Pastor Ibiyeomie: “In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human being” Lailas News:
Pastor Ibiyeomie: “In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human being”
Cows more important than humans to Buhari – Pastor Ibiyeomie Top Naija:
Cows more important than humans to Buhari – Pastor Ibiyeomie
In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor David Ibiyeomie Edujandon:
In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor David Ibiyeomie
‘Under This Govt, Cow Is More Important Than Human Being’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie News Breakers:
‘Under This Govt, Cow Is More Important Than Human Being’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
‘Under This Govt, Cow Is More Important Than Human Being’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie Naija News:
‘Under This Govt, Cow Is More Important Than Human Being’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
The Buhari Administration Values Cows More Than Human Life-Pastor Ibiyeomie. Naija on Point:
The Buhari Administration Values Cows More Than Human Life-Pastor Ibiyeomie.


   More Picks
1 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
4 Rapper, Dremo And Friends Survive Robbery Attack In Lagos Traffic (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerians ask 'if Aisha Buhari is pregnant' in reaction to new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Comedienne Maraji expecting first child; debuts baby bump (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 “It is uncultured to wish Buhari evil” – former presidential candidate - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info