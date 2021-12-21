Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Officials siphon govt funds under cover of paying ransoms –Kwara commissioner
News photo The Punch  - Kidnapping for ransom has become a source through which state government funds are siphoned under the pretext that the demands of kidnappers must be met to save lives of victims of the crime, Kwara State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

State funds being siphoned to fund kidnapping ― Kwara AG Nigerian Tribune:
State funds being siphoned to fund kidnapping ― Kwara AG
People now use ransom payment to siphon state funds – Kwara gov’t Daily Trust:
People now use ransom payment to siphon state funds – Kwara gov’t
Officials now siphon government funds under cover of paying ransoms ? Kwara commissioner Linda Ikeji Blog:
Officials now siphon government funds under cover of paying ransoms ? Kwara commissioner
State Funds Being Siphoned To Fund Kidnapping - Kwara AG The Nigeria Lawyer:
State Funds Being Siphoned To Fund Kidnapping - Kwara AG
Officials siphon govt funds under cover of paying ransoms –Kwara commissioner News Breakers:
Officials siphon govt funds under cover of paying ransoms –Kwara commissioner


   More Picks
1 JAMB urges candidates to get NIN ahead of 2022 UTME - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 13 hours ago
3 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
4 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Gunmen strike again, kill two policemen, set vehicle ablaze in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info