Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor, Akah Nnani wows his wife with an exotic car as push present (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Taken aback by his gesture, his wife, Claire was left speechless after taking off her blindfold to see her new whip in the presence of guests

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Akah Nnani gifts wife an exotic car as push present Lailas News:
Akah Nnani gifts wife an exotic car as push present
Akah Nnani gifts wife an exotic car as push present The Dabigal Blog:
Akah Nnani gifts wife an exotic car as push present
Actor, Akah Nnani Gifts His Wife an Exotic Car as Push Present Gist Lovers:
Actor, Akah Nnani Gifts His Wife an Exotic Car as Push Present
Akah Nnani gifts wife an exotic car as push present 1st for Credible News:
Akah Nnani gifts wife an exotic car as push present
Actor, Akah Nnani wows his wife with an exotic car as push present (Video) Naija Parrot:
Actor, Akah Nnani wows his wife with an exotic car as push present (Video)


   More Picks
1 JAMB urges candidates to get NIN ahead of 2022 UTME - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 13 hours ago
3 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
4 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Gunmen strike again, kill two policemen, set vehicle ablaze in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info