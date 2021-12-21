Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Phyno gifts his manager a Lexus SUV on his wedding day (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - Award-winning Nigerian rapper, Phyno has surprised his manager with a brand new Lexus SUV as a wedding gift. The Hip Hop act presented the car gift to his manager at the venue of his wedding reception, and it was a joyous moment.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

