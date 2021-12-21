Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved one month salary bonus for thousands of volunteers fighting Boko Haram to groups that include the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters as end of the year gifts.

