Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Wizzy! take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - A young man who is certainly a staunch member of Wizkid FC, the generic name for fans of iconic Nigerian singer, Wizkid offered his girlfriend to his idol during one of his recent concerts.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Wizzy! take and f**k my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Wizzy! take and f**k my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video)
“Wizzy! take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
“Wizzy! take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video)
“Wizkid take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during a show (Video) Correct NG:
“Wizkid take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during a show (Video)
“Wizzy! take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Wizzy! take my girlfriend” – Excited man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid during concert (Video)
“Wizkid! Take My Girlfriend” – Excited Man Offers His Girlfriend to Wizkid during Concert [VIDEO] Gist Lovers:
“Wizkid! Take My Girlfriend” – Excited Man Offers His Girlfriend to Wizkid during Concert [VIDEO]


   More Picks
1 JAMB urges candidates to get NIN ahead of 2022 UTME - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 13 hours ago
3 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
4 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Gunmen strike again, kill two policemen, set vehicle ablaze in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info