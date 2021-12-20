Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Breaking : Former NUJ President, Abia State Information Commissioner Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead
CKN Nigeria  - Former Abia State Commissioner for Information as well President of Nigerian Union Of Journalists Chief Bonnie Iwuoha is deadChief Iwuoha died after a brief illness in Umuahia, the State capital His death has taken many of his colleagues by ...

