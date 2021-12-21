Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uzodimma approves 13th-month salary for Imo workers - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo announces plans to pay a 13th-month salary as the end-of-year bonus to workers in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodimma | herald.ng The Herald:
Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodimma | herald.ng
Imo Workers To Get ’13th Month’ Salary Bonus – Uzodimma Independent:
Imo Workers To Get ’13th Month’ Salary Bonus – Uzodimma
Imo workers to get News Verge:
Imo workers to get '13th month' salary bonus – Uzodimma — NEWSVERGE
Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus — Uzodimma News Wire NGR:
Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus — Uzodimma
Imo State workers to get 13th month salary – Governor Uzodimma The Eagle Online:
Imo State workers to get 13th month salary – Governor Uzodimma
Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodinma Pulse Nigeria:
Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodinma


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 13 hours ago
2 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info