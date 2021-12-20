Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biennial World Cup: NFF to get N7.7 Billion every four years
The Nation  - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) can be richer with at least $19 million (about ₦7,793,040,000.00 ) every four years should the proposed biennial FIFA World Cup see the light of the day .

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

