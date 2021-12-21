Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral Act: Buhari benefiting from flawed system, NASS should override his decision – Adegboruwa
News photo Daily Post  - Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari prefers to retain all the flaws of Nigeria’s electoral system because he and the All Progressives Congress, APC, are benefiting from it.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Government, All Progressives Congress Benefitting From Flawed Electoral System — Adegboruwa Urges National Assembly To Override President On Electoral Amendment Bill Sahara Reporters:
Buhari Government, All Progressives Congress Benefitting From Flawed Electoral System — Adegboruwa Urges National Assembly To Override President On Electoral Amendment Bill
Electoral Act: Buhari Benefiting From Flawed System, NASS Should Override His Decision – Adegboruwa Information Nigeria:
Electoral Act: Buhari Benefiting From Flawed System, NASS Should Override His Decision – Adegboruwa
Electoral Act: Buhari Benefiting From Flawed System, Nass Should Override His Decision – Adegboruwa The Info Stride:
Electoral Act: Buhari Benefiting From Flawed System, Nass Should Override His Decision – Adegboruwa
Electoral Act: Buhari benefiting from flawed system, NASS should override his decision – Adegboruwa Nigerian Eye:
Electoral Act: Buhari benefiting from flawed system, NASS should override his decision – Adegboruwa


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 14 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
5 Electoral Bill: Senate President reads Buhari's letter of Withdrawal of Assent - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
6 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
9 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info