Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians react as Zlatan announces N7.3m reward for anyone who finds his designer glasses
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian rapper and singer, Zlatan Ibile is not in the best of moods at the moment.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Zlatan Ibile offers over N7.3million to anyone who can find his missing designer’s glasses Information Nigeria:
Zlatan Ibile offers over N7.3million to anyone who can find his missing designer’s glasses
Rapper Zlatan Ibile To Reward Anyone Who Finds His Designer Glasses News Breakers:
Rapper Zlatan Ibile To Reward Anyone Who Finds His Designer Glasses
Rapper Zlatan Ibile To Reward Anyone Who Finds His Designer Glasses Naija News:
Rapper Zlatan Ibile To Reward Anyone Who Finds His Designer Glasses
Zlatan announces a N7.3m reward for anyone who finds his designer glasses Mp3 Bullet:
Zlatan announces a N7.3m reward for anyone who finds his designer glasses


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 16 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 12 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Zazu star, Portable calls out dancer, Poco Lee for hijacking his song and stealing the money Wizkid sprayed him (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
5 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info