Turkish Club Goztepe Terminate Ideye’s Contract
News photo Complete Sports  - Turkish side Göztepe Spor Kulübü have parted company with Nigeria forward Brown Ideye, reports Completesports.com.
The Turkish Super League outfit made the announcement on Monday after reaching an agreement to end his contract.
"As a result ...

11 hours ago
