Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Whitemoney becomes a Senator in Liberia; assigned official car
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Whitemoney becomes a Senator in Liberia; assigned official car

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Whitemoney becomes a Senator in Liberia, receives an official car Instablog 9ja:
Whitemoney becomes a Senator in Liberia, receives an official car
VIDEO: #WhiteMoney Becomes A Senator In Liberia, Receives Official Car The Genius Media:
VIDEO: #WhiteMoney Becomes A Senator In Liberia, Receives Official Car
Reality Star, WhiteMoney Becomes A Senator In Liberia, Receives Official Car Anaedo Online:
Reality Star, WhiteMoney Becomes A Senator In Liberia, Receives Official Car
Whitemoney becomes a Senator in Liberia; assigned official car News Breakers:
Whitemoney becomes a Senator in Liberia; assigned official car
Whitemoney Becomes A Senator in Liberia, Gets Expensive Official Car (Photos+Video) Tori News:
Whitemoney Becomes A Senator in Liberia, Gets Expensive Official Car (Photos+Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 13 hours ago
2 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 Gunmen strike again, kill two policemen, set vehicle ablaze in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 Your Participation In Anambra Governorship Election, Illegal – Court To Andy Uba - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info