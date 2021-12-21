Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I can't imagine living in this world without you' Actress Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole showers love on her
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken to social media to shower love on his wife, Toyin Abraham. Expressing appreciation to his wife, Kolawole

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I can Linda Ikeji Blog:
I can't imagine living in this world without you - Actor Kola Ajeyemi professes love for his wife Toyin Abraham
"I can Yaba Left Online:
"I can't imagine living in this world without you" – Actor, Kola Ajeyemi professes love for his wife Toyin Abraham
I Can’t Imagine Living In This World Without You – Actor Kola Ajeyemi Professes Love Toyin Abraham Independent:
I Can’t Imagine Living In This World Without You – Actor Kola Ajeyemi Professes Love Toyin Abraham
“You’re Not My Mother In-Law”, Kolawole Ajeyemi Tells Wife’s Mother Information Nigeria:
“You’re Not My Mother In-Law”, Kolawole Ajeyemi Tells Wife’s Mother
“I can’t imagine living in this world without you” – Actor, Kola Ajeyemi professes love for his wife Toyin Abraham Naija Parrot:
“I can’t imagine living in this world without you” – Actor, Kola Ajeyemi professes love for his wife Toyin Abraham
Actor Kola Ajeyemi professes love for his wife Toyin Abraham News Breakers:
Actor Kola Ajeyemi professes love for his wife Toyin Abraham
I Can Tori News:
I Can't Imagine Living In This World Without You - Actor Kola Ajeyemi to Wife Toyin Abraham


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
7 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
8 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info