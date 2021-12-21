Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many People Want World Cup Every 2 Years – FIFA President Gianni Infantino
News photo Naija Loaded  - FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has insisted he has majority backing for a biennial World Cup plan. This is after he informed national football leaders that the switch would create an extra $4.4bn in revenues.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Majority in support of biennial World Cup - FIFA Daily Post:
Majority in support of biennial World Cup - FIFA
FIFA members will make more money with biennial World Cup: Infantino Peoples Gazette:
FIFA members will make more money with biennial World Cup: Infantino
FIFA President Claims Biennial World Cup Plans Have ‘Majority Backing’ Independent:
FIFA President Claims Biennial World Cup Plans Have ‘Majority Backing’
Majority Want A Two-year World Cup – Infantino The Will:
Majority Want A Two-year World Cup – Infantino


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 16 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 12 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Zazu star, Portable calls out dancer, Poco Lee for hijacking his song and stealing the money Wizkid sprayed him (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
5 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info