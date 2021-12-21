Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian government has said that it does not have sufficient resources to meet all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fuelling fears that the proposed strike threatened by the lecturers may go ahead.
The Minister ...

4 hours ago
1 BEWARE!!! NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria Customs Service revenue hits N2.3trn – Official - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Andy Uba vows to appeal court judgement nullifying his participation in Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
8 Actor Damola Olatunji confronts policemen over alleged assault in Lagos - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
