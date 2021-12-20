"If you see me in economy, don't think I'm suffering" Uriel writes as she complains about expensive flight fare







The reality star said premium economy ticket is now N1.5M, money that would have made a huge impact in her business. Linda Ikeji Blog - Uriel Oputa has complained about the expensive flight rates.The reality star said premium economy ticket is now N1.5M, money that would have made a huge impact in her business.



News Credibility Score: 99%