Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
Outrage over Army’s decision to punish female soldier who accepted Corps member’s marriage proposal
The Nation
- The Nigerian Army’s decision to punish a female soldier, Hannah Sofiyat Akinlabi, for allegedly flouting its rules and code of conduct has sparked an outrage.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
How Army should’ve handled marriage proposal involving female soldier at NYSC camp – Omokri
Linda Ikeji Blog:
NYSC backs Army on detention of female soldier who accepted a proposal from a corps member
The Info NG:
“They chose to punish love” — Reno Omokri drags Army for arresting female soldier who accepted corper’s proposal
Independent:
Romance With Corps Member: Army To Punish Female Soldier
Nigerian Eye:
How Army should’ve handled marriage proposal involving female soldier at NYSC camp – Omokri
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
NYSC backs Army on detention of female soldier who accepted a proposal from a corps member
Online Nigeria:
How Nigerian Army Should’ve Handled Marriage Proposal Involving Female Soldier At NYSC Camp – Omokri.
Global Village Extra:
Why We’re Punishing Engaged Female Soldier- Army
Tori News:
NYSC Supports Army On Detention Of Female Soldier Proposed To By Corps Member
More Picks
1
Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
4
I Know The Problem Of Mambila Power Project, Says Minister-designate -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
5
EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
6
Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Outrage over Army’s decision to punish female soldier who accepted Corps member’s marriage proposal -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
10
Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
