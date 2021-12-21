Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Japan executes three prisoners in first hangings since 2019
The Punch
- Japan executes three prisoners in first hangings since 2019
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Japan executes three death row prisoners for first time in two years
Ripples Nigeria:
Japan hangs three convicts in first executions since 2019
Prompt News:
Japan executes 3 prisoners on death row for 1st time in 2yrs
Daily Nigerian:
3 prisoners on death row executed in Japan
PM News:
Japan hangs 3 prisoners - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Japan executes three prisoners in first hangings since 2019
More Picks
1
Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
2
In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
PM News,
14 hours ago
3
Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
5
Electoral Bill: Senate President reads Buhari's letter of Withdrawal of Assent -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
6
Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
8
"My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
9
Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) -
The Info NG,
8 hours ago
10
Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...