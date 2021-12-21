Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Needs Innovative Think-Thank to Aid National Development -Buratai
News photo Daily Trust  - The Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has said that putting innovative think-thank in place would aid national development in the country.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strong, innovative think-tank panacea to national devt—Buratai Vanguard News:
Strong, innovative think-tank panacea to national devt—Buratai
Nigeria Needs Strong, Innovative Think-Tank For Development – Buratai Independent:
Nigeria Needs Strong, Innovative Think-Tank For Development – Buratai
Nigeria Needs Innovative Think-Thank To Aid National Development: Buratai Information Nigeria:
Nigeria Needs Innovative Think-Thank To Aid National Development: Buratai
Strong, Innovative Think-Tank Panacea To National Devt—Buratai The Street Journal:
Strong, Innovative Think-Tank Panacea To National Devt—Buratai
Strong And Innovative Think Thank Panacea To National Development—Buratai Daily Info:
Strong And Innovative Think Thank Panacea To National Development—Buratai
Strong And Innovative Think Thank Panacea To National Development, —says Buratai Affairs TV:
Strong And Innovative Think Thank Panacea To National Development, —says Buratai
Strong And Innovative Think Thank Panacea To National Development — Buratai City Mirror News:
Strong And Innovative Think Thank Panacea To National Development — Buratai


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
7 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
8 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info