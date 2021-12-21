Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ISWAP Buries 77 Terrorists Killed By Military Bombardments In Borno
News photo Leadership  - After sustained aerial bombardments and elimination of terrorists, surviving fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have buried no fewer than 77 terrorists killed in Marte axis, PRNigeria can authoritatively reports.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

